Tiv-Jukun crisis plunging many states to greater poverty — Kaigama

ADVERTISEMENT

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called for immediate end to hostilities and lasting resolution to the recurring violence between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Benue and Taraba states.

Kaigama who spoke on Thursday in Abuja said the situation was plunging the already impoverished states into greater poverty.

He was speaking at a Women Interfaith Peace building Initiative (WIPI) Conference, organised by the Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management (FPHCM), with the theme “Tiv and Jukun Women: Veritable Instruments in the Search for Peaceful Coexistence”.

According to him, the tensed relationship between the two groups, and the lingering crisis could keep investors away from positively exploiting the cultural heritage and the gifts of nature abundantly endowed to them in the areas they inhabit.

The Cleric who urged elder statesmen and political leaders including the retired Lt-Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma and Senator George Akume, among others to intervene and calm the nerves of the aggrieved ethnic groups, stressed the importance of women in restoring peace to troubled areas.

He said that women due to their moral and emotional advantage, could encourage and ensure their husbands, children and relations drop arms and embrace peace and forgiveness.

“Dear Tiv and Jukun women, please tell your children, husbands or relations to drop the arms; they should avoid prejudices and stigmatisation, and learn to forgive and see in one another the image and likeness of God.

“The negative social consequences of the conflicts inflicted on one another have not and will never be helpful to anyone. Destruction and killings seen to have become a constant! Suspicion, distrust and hatred are so strong that some Jukun and Tiv persons are allergic to the name of the other.

“I wish to call on the federal and state governments to seriously check the recurring crisis which instead of promoting positive viable agricultural activities in the area to attract investors, plunge the populations into greater and greater poverty. Youths seem to look forward to the next crisis, having no employment options,” Kaigama said.

The cleric however advised clergy men to desist from escalating the crisis by getting sentimentally involved.

He said, “It was important for Priests to remain neutral, non-partisan and not to act as ethnic champions, but rather offering prayers, promoting reconciliation and witnessing on how to forgive. Priests, pastors and other church leaders should avoid getting sentimentally involved, taking sides or even whipping up sentiments.

“We should use the advantage of our privileged theological studies to stand apart or distance ourselves from parochially divisive narratives that further strain relationships. Care must be taken not to be influenced by unsubstantiated narratives that ethnic chauvinists thrive on. The priest is a mediator between his people and God. He judges, reconciles and teaches.”

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo, Most. Revd. Charles Hammawa, who admonished Christians to maintain peace with all men as much as possible, urged women to rise up and contribute their quota to building trust and acceptance.

Represented by Rev. Fr. Peter Kamai of the Veritas University, he said, “In pursuing growth and development, the role played by women is crucial. In places affected by conflict, women suffer enormously. Yet, time and time again, it has proven that women can and are the agents and catalysts of change who make a durable peace possible.”

Earlier, the Executive Director FPHCM. Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Bature, said the Foundation which believes strongly in peace, justice, and fairness, was concerned with raising women as ambassadors to promote peaceful coexistence in their communities.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App