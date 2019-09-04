Tiv/Jukun crisis: Nguroje commends FG’s peace initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

A former deputy speaker in the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his resolve to end the lingering crisis between the Tiv and Jukum communities of Taraba State and reunite the worrying factions .

Nguroje said on Wednesday in Abuja that he appreciated the governors of Taraba and Benue states for coming together to ending the protracted crisis that have claimed lives and properties among the two communities.

The chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), who expressed hope that meeting of all the stakeholders will bring positive outcomes also commended the traditional institutions from the two neighbouring states as well as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, former senate presidents, senators Iyorchia Ayu and David Mark for ensuring that the two communities are working to end the crisis.

He urged the warring parties who he said have lived together for decades to shelve their grievances and embrace peace for the good and development of the two states.

According to him, there cannot be any meaningful development in an atmosphere of hate, crisis and anarchy, thus politicians should equally play their part by preaching peace and should resist attempts capable of giving incentives to restiveness and bad blood.

“The desire of the present government to industrialise Nigeria and create jobs for the teeming youths cannot be achieved if, society fails to sustain and uphold unity among its people .

“The Jukun and Tiv people have lived together for decades without problems such as we are witnessing today. This is not acceptable, it is counter productive and we as leaders and major stakeholders must rise to the ocassion. It is on that note, that I commend the governors of the two states for coming together to find a lasting solution to this needless bloodbath that will do nobody any good,” Nguroje said.

