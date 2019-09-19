Tiv/Jukun crisis: Motorists abandoned Wukari , Zaki_Biam road

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists have abandoned Wukari , Zaki-Biam road following increase case of killings of travellers plying the road by suspected Tiv, Jukun militia.

Daily Trust gathered that several passengers and drivers were killed in attacks by militia along the road forcing motorists to abandon the road.

The areas where militia attacks travellers along the road include some potions of Benue and Taraba located close to border areas of the two states.

It was further gathered that most motorists going to Abuja and Eastern part of the country now go through Adamawa –Gombe – Plateau states.

When our reporter visited Taraba state Transport company terminus in Jalingo only one bus was seen boarding passengers instead of the usuall five to six vehicles that convey passengers on daily basis.

One of the drivers that used to ply the road, Mallam Musa Muhammad, told Daily Trust that many passengers and drivers were killed by suspected militia along the forcing motorists to abandon the road

He said initially militia from Jukun and Tiv sides use to stop vehicles and bring out those they considered enemy but now they open fire on any approaching vehicle.

He said it is dangerous to ply the road both day and night adding that the militia from both side appear from the bush and attacks motorists and run back into the bush.

Mallam Musa explained that most of the attacks occurred during day light and in some cases few kilometers away from checkpoints.

Similarly several cases of attacks by militia on travellers were recorded along Wukari – Takum, Rafin Kada – Takum and Takum – Katsina -Ala roads in recent times

Daily Trust finding revealed that many travellers including a clergyman Rev fr David Tanko lost their lives during attacks by militia group, which started about seven Months ago.

Reacting to the issue, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman in Taraba state, DSP David Misal said that Police Patrol teams are now stationed along all the roads.

