Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Commission recommends prosecution of perpetrators

The Commission of Inquiry instituted by the Benue Government to investigate the Tiv/Jukun crisis in Abinsi and Fiidi communities has recommended the prosecution of perpetrators of the crisis.

Justice Wilfred Kpochi, Chairman of the commission, stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi, while submitting its report to the state government.

Kpochi said two factors; land dispute and chieftaincy matters, in both communities were responsible for the crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abinsi is a community located in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, while Fiidi is in Makurdi LGA.

NAN also reports that the crisis took place in the first quarter of 2019, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of property within the communities.

Kpochi said the state government should ensure that security agencies conduct further investigation to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the crisis.

He said that those responsible for the crisis were from both communities.

“The immediate causes of the crisis at both Abinsi and Fiidi emanated from the ashes of the twin problems of land and chieftaincy related disputes.

“In the course of this assignment, we identified some protagonists within both communities that were at the forefront and fueled the crisis. We isolated some of these characters but we have no power to sanction them.

“We therefore, recommend that security agencies should be called upon to do a more discreet investigation of some persons named and others that will link them to possibly prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others of their ilk.’’

“As regards the perennial disputes over chieftaincy matters within the communities, and elsewhere in the state, we recommend the strict application of the provision of the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law 2016 as the antidote.

“On the land disputes among members of the communities, we have generally noted that rapid population growth within the communities has brought a lot of pressure to bear on the available land mass that does not expand.

“Under our laws, land generally belongs to the Government so we recommend that the Government should intervene by regulating land acquisition in accordance with the provisions of the Land Use Act.’’

The chairman thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to always be available for future assignments when called upon.

Receiving the report, Gov. Samuel Ortom said both Tiv and Jukun, who are indigenes of Benue must respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and laws of the state.

He said his administration would ensure that those behind the crisis were apprehended and sanctioned.

He reiterated that “nobody owns the land except the government,’’ adding that Tiv/Jukun must learn to live together in peace for development to thrive.

He warned that there should be no form of harassment from both side of the affected communities. (NAN)

