Tiv/Jukun crisis: 3 killed in Taraba LG

Three persons were killed in renewed fighting that erupted Tuesday night in Dananacha, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Daily Trust gathered that there was heavy shooting which started at 10pm and lasted till 6 am, between the Tiv and the Jukun.

The crisis started on Monday over the erection of a signboard that indicated a change in the name of the town from Dananacha, a Tiv name to Kwararafa, a Jukun name, at a secondary school in the town.

It was further gathered that the town is now divided into two with one part controlled by the Jukun while the other part is controlled by the Tiv.

The Wukari_Jalingo Federal highway which passes through the town was abandoned by motorists as gunmen from the two warring factions controlled the area.

It was further learnt that hundreds of refugees including women and children are fleeing to Sabongida and Tella towns in Gassol Local Government Area.

A witness, Mr George Iorkyaa told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that at Wednesday morning three persons had been killed and over 21 houses including the house of the Tiv chief in Gassol Local Government Area were burnt down.

Neither the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP David Misal nor the chairman, Gassol Local Government Area, Alhaji Yahuza Yau, could be reached for comment as their lines were switched off when our correspondent called.

