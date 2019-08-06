Tiv in Taraba mourn late chief of Donga

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiv people in Taraba state have described late chief of Donga (the Gara of Donga) Dr Danjuma Stephen Banyonga as a bridge builder who protected all ethnic groups and promoted peaceful coexistence in his domain.

While commenting on the death of the Gara of Donga, the president Tiv cultural Association in the state,Mr Goodman Dahida said the state lost a good leader who cared not only for his tribe the Chamba but the entire ethnic groups in Donga chiefdom.

He said the Gara is a man of peace and a leader that encouraged peaceful coexistence among his subjects

“Southern Taraba and the entire state needed leaders like the late chief, especially now when there is crisis,” Dahida said

He said the late Gara had done his best in ensuring that the Tiv/Jukun crisis did not spread to his domain and always encouraged peaceful resolution to misunderstanding.

The President Tiv cultural Association,said the late Gara has also encouraged freedom of religion and association which make Donga chiefdom the most peaceful area in Taraba state.

“We as Tiv people prayed to God to give us a person of the same leadership quality as the next Gara to continue the good work the late Gara was doing” Dahida added

