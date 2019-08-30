Tiv group gives Taraba gov 30 days to resolve crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Save Tiv in Taraba Movement has given the Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku, 30 days to resolve the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups in the state or face “judicial revolt” that could lead to his impeachment.

Coordinator of the group, Timothy Tor Kyuga at a press conference in Kaduna said both the federal and Taraba State governments have not shown that they are willing to deal with the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said so far, the state government has not acted as a neutral arbiter, but has carried on like is a party in the dispute by identifying with only one side.

The group demanded that the Governor should visit all areas affected by the crisis within the stipulated time to initiate processes that will bring lasting peace.

“We are not going to go physical but spiritual and we will take the matter to the International Court of Justice and if the state governor fails to act within the stipulated time, the group will start a process to impeach him.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App