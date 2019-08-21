  1. Home
  3. Tiv group applauds Akume’s appointment
Tiv group applauds Akume’s appointment

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
Senator George Akume
A group known as Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK) has applauded the Federal Government for the appointment of Senator George Akume as Minister of Special Duties/International Affairs.

The group’s Committee of Management in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ms Salome Biam, noted that the appointment was well deserved.

“Distinguished Senator Akume is a seasoned administrator and his appointment is well deserved.”

“MUTUK appreciates the unwavering support Senator Akume rendered in the past and we look forward to partnering with him in critical areas that would be of benefit to our people,” the group stated.

