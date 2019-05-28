Tiv community in Taraba commends FG for deploying troops to crisis areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ugondo Community in Donga local government area of Taraba state have commended the federal government for the deployment of Army personnel to intervene in the crisis between Tiv and Jukun in the state.

Chief Ugondo Uma-Gbuo, leader of Tor-Damisa community gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo on Tuesday.

He said the arrival of the troops show the level of concern by the federal government to bring an end to the lingering crisis between the two ethnic groups.

He also commended the efforts made by the Gara Donga, Mr. Stephen Bayonga, for insisting that the crisis did not escalate to Donga local government.

The community leader lamented over the level of destruction of properties during the crisis and called for provision of relief materials to victims of the crisis.

According to him, apart from lives lost during what he called unprovoked attacks from Jukun militia, several people in Tor-Damsa community have being displaced.

He appealed to the people of the area to remain calm, expressing hope that the government has already demonstrated its commitment to prevent further attacks on the community.

Uma-Gbuo also appealed to the government to wade into the crises with the view to ending the conflict for the Tiv people who are predominantly farmers to continue with their normal activities.

