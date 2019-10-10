Tips on how to promote positive work environment

ADVERTISEMENT

Service delivery businesses like tailoring, hairdressing, food catering or vendors need a positive work environment to thrive because this affects the number of customers that visit your business.

A positive work environment improves the way your staff interact and how they are treated, this in turn plays a role in the overall work climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Meet with employees to determine areas for improvement in the workplace. Look for suggestions on physical improvements as well as improvements on staff relations and management practices. This helps them feel like they are among the decision making team. 2. Develop a sense of community in the workplace by getting employees more involved in work-sponsored activities. Take an interest in the personal lives and interests of employees. This makes them feel valued and motivates them to do more. 3. Incorporate team-building activities, this brings employees together and encourages teamwork. 4. Base your business policies and goals on mutual respect and a sense of fairness. Be consistent when applying policies, dispensing punishment and implementing rewards so you don’t create division or jealousy among staff members.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App