Tips on effective use of sprayer

Agro-chemicals are probably the most expensive inputs for an arable farmer. Therefore, it is very important to calibrate a crop sprayer in line with the recommendations of the manufacturer of the equipment. This will greatly help a farmer to achieve the best crop yield.

It is important to check the key components of a sprayer in advance before starting to use the equipment. Careful attention needs to be paid to the pump, regulator, agitator, filters and nozzles.

If the pressure settings are correct and the pulsing pump does not deliver the required flow, it is likely that the pump has damaged valves or a weak diaphragm.

Bearing in mind that the regulator controls the pressure for spraying in accordance with the agrochemical supplier’s recommendations, it must be in good condition.

The main filters should be cleaned before the spraying season and this task should be carried out daily while the spraying operation is taking place.

Always remember the objective of spraying is to achieve application of the best possible level of pesticides and fungicides.

Source: Daily Nation of Kenya

