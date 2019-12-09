Tipper driver crushed to death in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

A tipper driver has been crushed to death in an accident involving two articulated vehicles at Conoil bus-stop, inbound Sango around Owode-Ijako, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun Statetate.

It was gathered that a truck reportedly crushed his head when his hands and legs slipped off the moving truck while attempting to stop it after a minor accident.

The Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, in a statement on Monday, said the accident involved a white head Mack truck, marked FST 115 and Man Diesel Tipper with registration number AKD 411 XK.

He said drivers of the two vehicles had a minor accident by hitting each others’ vehicles.

Akinbiyi said the disagreement ensued as a result of the minor accident which led to a traffic jam in the area.

“The Tipper driver refused to settle it amicably but, instead, he jumped to catch the moving truck, his legs slipped and fell under the truck which immediately crushed him to death by marching on his head,” he said.

He disclosed that remains of the victim has been taken away by his relations while the driver of the truck has been arrested and taken to Sango Police Station.

According to him, traffic was seriously affected initially but had been handled professionally.

“Normalcy has been restored to the axis, as the trucks and the presume dead have been removed and he is to be buried by his family and friends,” he added.

