Tinubu’s wife demands employment slots from Fashola

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Remi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos) has requested for employment slots from a former minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

The senator, who is the wife of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke during today’s ministerial screening.

“Remember in your first tenure, I did not get the opportunity to get some of my constituents employed.”

“When you get there this time around, remember that we senators have our constituents who ask us for employment,” she said.

