Tinubu’s ex-CSO becomes Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Tayo Ayinde, a former chief security detail to a former governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his Chief of Staff.

The governor in a statement from his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, also named Mr Gboyega Soyannwo as the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Ayinde, an alumnus of the Havard Business School, Boston, USA and University of Cambridge, United Kingdom is a former security and intelligence personnel. He served as chief security detail to Tinubu between 1999 and 2007. He has also served as the Director-General, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group between 2018 and 2019. Soyannwo, a seasoned banker, also worked in various management capacities between 2005 and 2009, heading various strategic units.

Until the latest appointment, Soyannwo was the Managing Consultant, Cranbrook Financial Consulting Services. The appointment takes immediate effect.

