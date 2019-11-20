Tinubu, Peter Obi fit for presidency in 2023 — Maharaj Ji

ADVERTISEMENT

The Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has described the APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, as fit and suitable for presidency from the southern part of the country in 2023.

Maharaj Ji stated this on Wednesday at a news conference held at his Maharaj Ji village to herald the Family’s golden age festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, organised by the acclaimed living perfect master, is aimed at enlightening the people on the golden age threshold.

“Anybody can become the president of Nigeria as long as he or she places the interest of the country above personal interest.

“If there is anyone who is fit in the south, it is Sen. Bola Tinubu. So, I will offer him for president if the presidency is going to come from South-West.

“This is because he has been able to play the role of a mobiliser and bridge-builder across the country. Also, Peter Obi is a fine choice from the South-East,” he said.

Maharaj Ji said that there was no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying it was the fifth columnists creating crisis between the two leaders.

He called on government to establish education bank to avail indigent Nigerians access to quality education.

According to him, “the bank can pay for individual’s education, so that the person pays back upon getting a job after graduation. This will be paid back through stipulated percentage of salary over a period of time.”

Maharaj Ji expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs of the country, urging Buhari to do more in salvaging the situation.

“Nigeria has the highest number of mosques and churches, but can’t produce a pen. We need to get our priority right by making our factories more functional.

“We must also ensure that more jobs are created for our teeming youths to be fully engaged. We are a nation blessed with resources and industrious youths,” he said.

The religious leader expressed support for government’s closure of borders, saying such move would add economic value to the country.

MaharajJi, however, urged government to consider the plight of Nigerians, who, he said, were counting their economic loss from the closure.

He issued a 3-day ultimatum to the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) to retract its threats to southern governors over their refusal to make grazing land available in their respective states.

He described the controversial hate speech bill as draconian, urging the president not to treat corruption with kid gloves.

Maharaj Ji called on the media to put more efforts on enlightening the people on the need to free themselves from global misinformation.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App