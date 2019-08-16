Tinubu extols virtues of late KAB Olowu

ADVERTISEMENT

The national leader of All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described Alhaji Karim Ayinla Babalola ‘KAB’ Olowu who died on Wednesday in Lagos as a foremost athlete and Nigeria’s philanthropist and nationalist who gave his all to the country and humanity.

Pa Olowu, a sprinter and long jumper died on Wednesday at the age of 95. In a tribute to the deceased, Asiwaju Tinubu said the late KAB Olowu’s life exemplified the goodness in the Tinubu family name.

According to him, the deceased represented Nigeria in many international sporting tournaments and brought back many important laurels, noting that the late KAB Olowu was that ‘Nigerian sprinter and long jumper who was part of Nigeria’s first delegation to the 1950 British Empire Games in Auckland, New Zealand (now Commonwealth Games).’

