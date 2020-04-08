Tinubu condoles Wamakko over brother’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress’ national Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday commiserated with a former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, over the death of his brother, Buba Dangaladima Wamakko.

In a statement, Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of late Wamakko, a community leader and District Head of Gedawa in Wamakko Local Government of Sokoto.

In his condolence letter to Wamakko, Tinubu said: “Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing on Monday of your younger brother, Alhaji Buba Dangaladima Wamakko, who died at 66, after an illness.

“Losing a close relation like a brother can be painful and agonising. I wish I could find adequate words to comfort you, my brother.

“As Muslims, we must accept his demise as the will of Allah. We must remain grateful to Allah that within the period he lived, he distinguished himself and made his impact felt.”

