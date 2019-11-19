Tinubu: APC victory in Bayelsa, Kogi shows people’s belief in Buhari’s reforms

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday condemned “scattered incidences of violence” witnessed in Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi.

According to him, election should be a celebration of the nation’s democratic existence and should not be occasioned by loss of life.

In a statement by his media office, he sympathised with the victims and commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives.

He however said the victory recorded in Bayelsa and Kogi States showed the people “believe in the direction that President Buhari and the APC wish to take this nation.”

Tinubu congratulated Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Mr. David Lyon for emerging victorious in the respective elections.

While congratulating the National Chairman of the party and stakeholders in the two states over the twin-victory, Tinubu restated that the “electorate has faith in the progressive reforms our party envisions.”

He said, “Their victories stand as testament to the growing acceptance of our party, the quality of our leadership and governance and the credibility of our promise to lead the people and the nation to the Next Level.

“It shows that the people have no appetite to return to the failed policies and practices of the past.”

According to Tinubu in a statement from his media office, David Lyon’s election “represents a significant shift in the politics of Bayelsa State.”

“By voting APC, the people of Bayelsa have voted for progressive reform,” Asiwaju said, adding that he believes in the conviction of the Bayelsans that “David Lyon is the man to deliver the needed and desired reform.”

“With this victory, Governor-elect Lyon’s task is to justify the people’s faith by providing a purposeful and transformational administration,” he added.

On the Kogi election, the APC leader said the people of Kogi handed Yahaya Bello a second term because of the confidence that they have in his leadership.

Tinubu charged the governor to “re-double his efforts to do even more for the people in his second term.”

