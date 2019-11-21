Tinubu, Akande, Yarima, governors attending APC National Caucus meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the party’s first Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, have arrived the State House, Abuja to attend a meeting of National Caucus.

Others who are attending the ongoing meeting include former Governors of Zamfara and Gombe States, Ahmed Yarima and Danjuma Goje.

Among the governors in attendance were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, and Deputy Governor of Kano State Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna among others.

Details later…

