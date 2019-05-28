Timi Frank to Buhari: Stop blaming your failures on Saraki, Dogara

ADVERTISEMENT

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility for his “colossal failure” to make any positive impact in the last years.

Frank, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, called on the President not to blame his incompetence on the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

He called on Buhari to stop his blame games and face reality for once and apologize to Nigerians for leading a calamitous regime of pain and penury.

“Blame your lethargy, flip-flops and incompetence for your failure, not Saraki and Dogara,” Frank said.

He added: “It is you the people elected as President to exercise executive powers and not Saraki and Dogara, whose duties are to supervise the passage of legislations.

“Any leader who completely abdicates responsibility for his action or inaction cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be said to be a good leader.

“If at the twilight of a four year tenure, Mr. President is shopping for new scapegoats, at what point would he realize that it was under his government that Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world?

“How many jobs has this administration created for our teaming unemployed youths. It is unfortunate that Nigerians got a man whose archaic policies and personal ineptitude led a once thriving economy into a tail spin and perpetual downward slide.

“It is further regrettable that Buhari, who claims to be a man of integrity, has failed all integrity indicators in leadership and personal character of being true to self.

“Only last week, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) alerted Nigerians that will soon resume its suspended strike following the refusal of Buhari to honour agreement it reached with the union early this year.”

Frank said it was on record that, under President Buhari, all budgets were presented in late December and for the last four years, budget performance had remained a woeful 25 to 30 per cent while the appropriated amounts were brazenly stolen without consequence.

“Only recently, Buhari’s wife, Aisha, cried out that the N500billion Social Intervention Programme was never implemented, even as there are no mosquito nets to show for a scandalous sum of N16billion set aside for that purpose. Is the SIP being implemented by Saraki and Dogara or the aides of the President?

“It is on record that Buhari refuses to sign several bills passed by the 8th National Assembly like the Electoral Act, Proceeds of Crime Bill, Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, etc, that would have impacted positivity on the nation’s electoral system, the fight against corruption and the petroleum sector respectively,” Frank declared.

He noted that rather than the 8th National Assembly being the problem, Buhari had been the real cog on the wheels of the nation’s progress and development.

He called on Buhari to immediately apologize to Nigerians for leading them with subterfuge and outright misinformation.

