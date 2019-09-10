Timi Frank denies attacking judiciary, chides BMO

ADVERTISEMENT

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied a statement credited to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) accusing him of attacking the judiciary.

Reacting through a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, to a media reports credited to the BMO, Frank said his earlier statement only appealed to the judges not to be intimidated by the Buhari government, rather they should follow their conscience and give the right judgement.

The political activist insisted that he stands by “my earlier statement, the judges should remember that Nigerians and the international community is watching and we expect them to do the right thing so as to save Nigeria from further misrule. They should give the right judgement and write their names in Gold,” he said.

Reacting to BMO’s reports calling for his arrest, Frank said: “Ordinarily I would ignore their rantings but I have to answer a fool according to his folly otherwise he will think he is wise.

“Recently I spoke in favour of the APC that it will win the forth coming Bayelsa election, BMO didn’t call for my arrest but now that the truth does not favour APC, they are calling for my arrest, hypocrites.

“Finally I want to make clear [that] I, Comrade Timi Frank, a political activist, does not speak for Atiku Abubarkar or PDP. I speak for the voiceless Nigerians who are suffering and dying…”

