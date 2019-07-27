Timi Alaibe: What I will do when I become Bayelsa governor

ADVERTISEMENT

A governorship aspirant for Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe, has restated his resolve to use his experience to bring economic prosperity to Bayelsa State if elected as the next governor of the state.

Alaibe disclosed this at the Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abuja, when he returned his governorship nomination and expression of interests forms.

The aspirant, who is a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said that economic prosperity of Baleysans, curbing youth restiveness and making Bayelsa the economic hub of the Ijaw nation and Nigeria would be a major thrust of his administration.

“Bayelsa State is very strategic to Nigeria. Bayelsa State is supposed to be an economic hub for the people of Ijaw nation and Nigeria and from our experience in the public and private sector, we need to implement a shared economic prosperity since a lot of infrastructure work has been done by the current governor who we adore and we are going to take off from that point when we get in as governor.

“We want to tell our people that we shall face creation of jobs, we have strategy for resolving conflicts and youth restiveness. All what we have done so far in the resolution of youth restiveness in the Niger Delta and the experience and capacity is what we will put in the table to try to deal with the security dynamics in Bayelsa State and provide jobs for our teeming youths and resolve some of their issues.

“We will emphasize on skills development for our teeming youths and ensure that the shared economy that we talked about is something that will energise that growth and propell the economic development of our state,” he said.

