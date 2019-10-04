Timeline of recent attacks in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that Kaduna State had of recent witnessed serious security breaches ranging from kidnapping and banditry.

The Abuja-Kaduna road remained a major source of concern, forcing the road users, including military officers, to abandon it for the train service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had during plenary on Wednesday, asked the military and other security agencies to use the roads and leave trains for the masses.

Other parts of Kaduna State were also facing security threats. On September 17, no fewer than 38 persons including women and children were killed in separate attacks on two villages in Sanga Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly killed 17 people in Ankpon village in Nandu, and 21 people in Kabamu village in Fadan Karshi, all in Numana District.

On September 15, gunmen killed six persons in Fadaman Rimi community in Chikun Local Government Area.

The hoodlums invaded the village in the early hours, shooting indiscriminately and abducted two people in Kgosi Gadani village.

On August 31, gunmen killed five persons and razed several homes in Kiri village in Attakar Chiffon of Laura Local Government Area of the state.

On August 27, three people were killed while seven others including three ABU law students were abducted along the Kaduna-Abuja express way when gunmen blocked a spot on the road close to Olam Farms.

On June 18, three people including two children and a teenager where killed in an attack on Unguwan Rimi in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App