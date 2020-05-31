Time to make the world reckon with Nigeria (I)

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is God’s greatest gift to the black man. Everything about Nigeria; its population, resources, diversity, location and many more endowment attests to this. Nigeria is about ten to fifteen countries in one. It is the vibrant and vivacious fulcrum of the African continent and Africans in diaspora.

Nigeria ought to be what Israel is and does on behalf world Jewry. Nigeria should be like the United States of America which is the guarantor and protector principal of the white supremacist world order. Nigeria should mirror itself like China which to a large extent is the global torchbearer of the mongoloid/mandarin race. In its essence Nigeria is the beacon not just of Africa but of descendants of Africa wherever they exist in the world.

But does the world understands and recognise this? And if it does why is Nigeria not accorded the recognition deserving of this status? Is the fault with Nigeria or are there powers bent on denigrating Nigeria for their own interest? Or is it a combination of both?

And how then can Nigeria break out of this quagmire, connect with its essence and thereby establish the willing or unwilling recognition of the world as the flag bearer of Africa and its people?

The first essential rule to observe in world interaction is that nobody recognises and pays you compliments willingly if at all. The hard, cold reality of the world is that recognition and respect among nations are earned to a large extent by a convergence of mutually inclusive interests. In other words parties are persuaded by compelling reality defined by potential or actually manifested capability of mutually assured injury, to come to an understanding that it is better to pursue a win-win course of relations.

On another level, nations especially the more powerful ones with an eye for global influence try to enter into strategic arrangements with regional states in pursuit of their interests. The regional state or states so approached by the powerful nations to be their client state often smartly leverage on their strategic importance and try to cut as much deal as they could also in pursuit of their own interest.

I am not aware that in our dealings with the economically and politically powerful countries of the world we let them know that we are not just representing the interest of the 200 million people of Nigeria but a billion plus Africans and Africans in the diaspora as well.

I do not also get the impression that we have tried to impress on the Americans, the Chinese, the French and others that it is in their best interest to recognise the strategic importance of Nigeria in their engagements in Africa.

Without this critically important element of realpolitik we find Nigeria in a situation where its potentials and aspirations to establish itself as the authentic global representative of Africa and peoples of African descent is not realised.

To some extent it is our own making. The impression the world has of Nigeria is of a country at odds with itself fuelled by the self-destructive activities of its fractious elite. Where elites of less endowed countries than Nigeria have immersed themselves into the task of nation building, our self-indulgent elites are full of regrets questioning why God in his wisdom and mercy had to put this country together as it is. They would rather that God indulge their wishes and dissolved the country into bits and pieces to suit their puny image of themselves. It is rather like the person who was given a big fat cow asking instead for a small, scrawny goat!

Armed with this critically important knowledge of the mentality of our elites, the principal powers of the world know that they do not need to break a sweat in their interaction with Nigeria. Although the foreign powers are well aware of Nigeria’s potential and capabilities should the country gets its internal acts together, they only reckon with the Nigeria that presents itself before them. In the International system, nobody thinks for you or gives you what you don’t ask for. And so on that score Nigeria always ends up short of what it should really get from the world by virtue of its endowments.

The second explanation is the time honoured tactics employed by more powerful countries in neutralising or containing potential or actual opponents through a variety of psychological means.

In our collective case as black people, the Caucasian race have determined that our consciousness should be comprehensively bombarded with all kinds of ideas real or contrived to get us accept that we are indeed a lower specie of humankind as their ‘’experts’’ have claimed. This is to justify the historic economic and political subjugation of black people and the continuing exploitation of their resources to the advantage of the Caucasians.

With this mind-set which has become embedded in a self-fulfilling way over the generations in the mind of the average Caucasian and translated into state policy by Caucasian nations, there is no way Nigeria can hope to be accorded any meaningful recognition in the Caucasian dominated world system.

That is why God caused the creation of Nigeria as a country like no other in Africa to lead the renaissance of the black people of the world. In this regard, it is by divine design that it was the greatest Caucasian power at the time, Britain that stitched this country together nurturing and guaranteeong its existence against other competing Caucasian powers. It is also by the same divine hand of God that Nigeria has and is still standing solid against known and unknown internal and external machinations to undo this divine gift to the black peoples of the world.

The question is when and how will Nigeria fulfil its manifest divine destiny establishing the appropriate recognition that it deserves in the world in the face of what looks like daunting odds?

