  Time to end face-off between Oshiomhole and Obaseki
Time to end face-off between Oshiomhole and Obaseki

By Irabor Osaze, Benin 
Oshiomhole & Obaseki

With political activities gathering momentum in Edo State ahead of the September governorship election, the lingering feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his political godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole seemed to have been rekindled.

Oshiomhole and Obaseki have been having a running battle over the Edo governorship poll. The crisis that hit the APC which almost disintegrated the party at some point was due to the battle of supremacy between Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

With the election now at the corner, I think it is time the leaders of the APC, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu wade into the crisis to bring an amicable resolution.

If the issues are not resolved, the APC might be in for doom in Edo in the governorship election is concerned.

There is the possibility that violence could characterize political activities in the state if the two gladiators are not prevailed upon to end their differences.

 

Irabor Osaze, Benin

