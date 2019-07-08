Time running out on my father’s health – Zakzaky’s son

ADVERTISEMENT

The surviving son of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky, has expressed worry that his father’s health condition may no longer be safe.

The junior Zakzaky made this revelation on Sunday while addressing newsmen on the health condition of his father, Ibraheem Zakzaky, in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement was read on his behalf by Abdullahi Musa of the Academic Forum of the IMN flanked by other members of the sect.

Mohammed also said he suspects the authorities, who were served expert opinions on the critical health situation of the cleric and his wife, Mallama Zeenah, may be pursuing a “deliberate attempt to assassinate my parents through deliberate negligence towards their health.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although I do not wish to give in to despair; at this current point, I feel that there is little left that I can do to try to save them, as every single attempt we have currently made has either been deliberately frustrated or simply ignored,” he said.

“Based on all that I have heard from medical experts over the past week, it is with a heavy heart that I decide to say this, but the time frame during which anything can be done to save their health has virtually run out. There is also at this time nothing that I can cling what little hope I have left on.

“Most disturbing of these issues is the fact that he is beginning to show signs that are very similar to what happened before he had a stroke in January 2018. Where as in the past he had only been suffering intermittent attacks of chronic pain, it has now become virtually a daily occurrence.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App