Time for sharing govt money is over in Edo – Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the time for sharing public funds to a few greedy politicians was over in the state, saying he is in office to serve the people.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received Muslim faithful, who were at the Government House to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast.

According to him, he would not be distracted from fulfilling his promises to the people of the state no matter the antics of detractors.

“Only God gives power. What is going on in Edo state is the handiwork of detractors who want to frustrate our administration so that we can fail in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. But that will never happen.

“As a governor, I will continue to do my best and spend the state’s resources to ensure that the people get the best,” he said.

While urging the Muslims to continue to pray for his administration and the nation, he assured that he would not succumb to pressure to share the people’s money.

“The election is still a year ahead. What is playing out is a plan by very few greedy people who are concerned about themselves.

“We will continue to do our best in paying our workers and pensioners and will continue to develop the state as the time for sharing money is over. The resources of the state are meant for the people of the state.”

He assured that he will continue to support the Muslim Community in the state.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Benin, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele, commended the governor for supporting Muslims in the state.

“We know leadership entails a lot of responsibility as we have witnessed your developmental strides. We will continue to support and pray for your success.

“You have done a lot in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo state. Your administration has provided pragmatic, dynamic policies and programmes that have touched the lives of the people of the state,” he noted.

