Timaya, Chike enthuse consumers in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ogologomma’ crooner, Timaya, has enthused consumers who came from all walks of life at a product launch in Lagos.

The venue, Radisson Blu, Ikeja was filled to the brim with hundreds of fans screaming who trooped in to celebrate with the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that Timaya has been having a memorable year so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he got on stage, Timaya delighted the audience with some of his classics such as ‘Ogologomma, ‘Ukwu’ as well as some of his new hits like ‘I can’t kill myself’ and ‘Balance’, as fans scream in gyration during his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the party gets participants in mood, Project Fame’s Chike mounted the stage and performed a number of his hit songs like ‘Fancy you’, ‘Friend zone’ and ‘Out of love’.

The DJ on the night also got the fans buzzing as he delivered chart-topping hits which had everyone dancing and singing along.

Other celebrities who turned up at the event include Desmond Elliot, Funnybone, and Mawuli Gavor, among others.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App