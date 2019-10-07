Tight security as tribunal set for judgement in Benue guber tussle

ADVERTISEMENT

Security have been tightened around the premises of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Makurdi.

The tribunal is to deliver judgment in the petition brought before it by Barrister Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against Governor Samuel Ortom and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jime also dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to the tribunal for returning Samuel Ortom as winner of the 2019 Benue governorship election.

Our correspondent reports that the tribunal commenced at exactly 9:58am even as there were over 100 lawyers already seated.

It was also observed that all major roads, leading to the location of the tribunal, have been mounted by security operatives and their vehicles.

Political supporters are turned back from the venue while only few journalists are allowed entry into the court room.

Details later.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App