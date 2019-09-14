Tight security as Ogun Tribunal decides Abiodun, Akinlade’s fate today

ADVERTISEMENT

There is tight security in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital as the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal is set to deliver judgment in a petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM)’s candidate, Adekunle Akinlade against victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Daily Trust reports that security agents have cordoned off Isabo road where the State High Court, venue of the tribunal sitting, is located. State Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama leads the operation.

The fierce-looking combined security forces, including Police Anti-bomb squad, manned strategic positions within and around the court premises as journalists, lawyers and party stakeholders were subjected to strict security screening before gaining access to the premises.

The Police Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Daily Trust that the maximum security measure was to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“We have always provided security for the tribunal and that of tomorrow, we are going to put in place extra efforts. We have deployed our men. The CP and DCP in charge of operations are going to lead the team tomorrow [today].

“We are fully on ground and ready to forestall breakdown of law and order,” Oyeyemi said.

Our correspondent reports lawyers and party bigwigs, including top notch officials in government, were already seated expecting arrival of Justice Yusuf Halilu’s panel to deliver the judgment.

Among those present in court are; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo; Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salisu.

