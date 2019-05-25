Tight security as Buhari visits Ogun State today

ADVERTISEMENT

Security has been beefed up in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, as President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit the state today.

Buhari would be commissioning some of the projects of the outgoing Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, christened “Legacy Projects.”

Our correspondent, who went around the state capital this morning, observed that security agents have manned strategic places, most especially Kobape, Oke-Mosan, Kuto and Oke-Ilewo where most of the projects are sited.

Some of the projects expected to be commissioned are; the Judicial Complex, along Kobape road, Amphi-Theatre in the City Centre and the renovated old Governor’s office at Oke-Ilewo.

Others are the 250 bedded ultramodern hospital at Oke-Mosan, Wasinmi International Airport in Ewekoro Local Government and the Ogun State Television Digital studio along Ajebo road.

Buhari would arrive Abeokuta at 9.5am, it was learnt.

Already, the state government had announced the cancellation of environmental sanitation exercise for the month of May slated for today.

A release, signed by the State Commissioner for Environment, Bolaji Oyeleye, said the cancellation was due to the scheduled visit of the President for commissioning of some “legacy projects” across the State.

The Commissioner enjoined all residents of the State to come out en masse to welcome the President.

