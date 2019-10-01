Tiger cleared to resume full practice after knee surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods has recovered well enough from his fifth career left knee surgery to resume full practices, with the 15-time major winner set to resume competition next month in Japan.

The 43-year-old American, who won his first major title since the 2008 US Open last April at Augusta National, underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last month.

Woods, speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America earlier this week, said he had “got the clearance last week to start full practice” and had already played nine holes.

Woods said the knee was “sore” after the practice round but he is excited for the chance to return to playing shape.

“Now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up and doing all that stuff again,” Woods said.

