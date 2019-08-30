TICAD 7 begins, ends on upbeat note

ADVERTISEMENT

The myriad of problems dogging the African continent are not going away anytime soon. But if the many lofty plans unveiled at the just-concluded Japanese summit are any indication, then some progress would certainly be on the way.

Wednesday, 28 August, at the Pacifico Yokohama, leaders of African countries numbering over 20 poured into a large conference hall, on the invitation of the Japanese government. For three days, they were to discuss a three-year investment package, as Japan aims to expand its presence on the African continent, recently shifting focus from aid to investment.

Amid tight security, the summit, Tokyo International Conference for African Development, also known as TICAD 7, began with Prime Minister ShinzōAbe’s welcome address, during which he said for the past three years Japanese private investment into Africa reached $20 billion, with investors varying from companies founded more than a century ago, to young start-ups.

“Japan has a thing or two it wants to do together with Africa,” quipped Abe, as he went on toexpress that Japan wants to cultivate, seamlessly, the generations that will come after them. “Doing this means making science and mathematics subjects they understand. That’s what is included in the collaboration between Japan and Africa, and it is now significantly changing the classrooms of African primary education,” he said.

Abe also said Japan’s engagement with Africa, whether it be medical services, mine-clearing, or building quality infrastructure, “Takes place on an extremely longtime axis, and one-off undertakings are exceedingly rare.” The Prime Minister also plugged the ‘African Clean Cities Platform’ by which Japan, 36 countries in Africa, and a host of UN organizations join forces, aiming at reducing, reusing, and recycling waste in African cities.

Prime Minister Abe also introduced an initiative, which he said is aimed at fostering Africa’s prosperity, giving its name as ‘New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa’ (NAPSA). He said it will, among other things, work in cooperation with the AU and Regional Economic Communities to support conflict prevention and mediation efforts, as well as assist in making judicial, governmental administration, and legislative systems stable and secure, so that nation-building does not move backward as a result of conflict.

From inception, TICAD has been held in Japan, except for TICAD VI, which was held in Kenya.

The second day of the conference saw bilateral talks between Nigeria and the host nation lead to a signing of agreements. Prime Minister Abe also spoke about a number of Japanese initiatives, and individuals who are doing inspiring work in Uganda, Angola, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, Niger, Burkina Faso, and others. However, there was no mention of Nigeria, even though there exist a number of projects which both countries are working on together.

Prior to that, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, at a plenary session, invited Japanese investors to a number of sectors in Nigeria, expressing enthusiasm for positive reports of increased trade and investment between Nigeria and Japan. He added that the Nigerian government has put in place measures seeking to diversify the economy by developing agriculture, emphasizing on manufacturing, and addressing the energy and infrastructure deficit.

Buhari also said: “The forum is coming at a time when our government is implementing homegrown and private sector-driven economic measures that hinge on good governance, infrastructure, and human capital development, as well as business climate reform. We therefore invite the private sector to come and invest in Nigeria.” He added that his administration has identified important sectors that are key drivers to the diversification of Nigeria’s economy. “These include power, transportation, infrastructure, maritime shipping, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, petrochemicals, food processing, and textiles, among others. In this regard, we are committed to removing all impediments to private sector participation in these sectors, by creating policies that will ensure consistency, predictability, and a level playing field for all.”

President Buhari rounded up his presentation by saying Japanese investors are invited to invest in Nigeria’s private sector, in sectors like power and renewable energy, petrochemicals and gas, maritime shipping and ports, automobiles, mining, agribusiness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ICT, and railway.

In the company of a number of government officials, including governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, he sat through the proceedings, and left after it was over, greeted by many Nigerians at the entrance of the venue.

TICAD 7 boasted of a staggering number of African leaders in attendance, including Egyptian president and AU chair Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, George Weah of Liberia, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, and Ibrahim Boubakar Keita of Mali. Others include Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).Also, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo (Somalia), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Faure Gnassingbe (Togo), Edgar Lungu (Zambia), and Macky Sall (Senegal), among others.

For the duration of TICAD 7, there was a large number of side events, focusing on a wide array of sectors. These include manufacturing, commerce, agriculture, science and technology, among others, with discussions on pressing social issues, including the promotion of health care and medical services.

Even though widely seen as Japan’s response to rival China’s spread on the African continent, the forum of TICAD is said to have been born when the Cold War ended, and developed countries’ interest in providing assistance to Africa began to wane. Under such circumstance, it was Japan that argued for the importance of Africa, and TICAD was the proof of Japan taking action. Over the course of more than 20 years since the first TICAD in 1993, the forum has grown. In the five years starting from 2008, the government of Japan has reportedly built 1,321 elementary and middle schools, improved 4,778 healthcare and medical facilities, and provided safe water to additional 10.79 million people. But if the connections made at TICAD 7 are hints, then those figures will grow exponentially within the next three years.

Over 150 Japanese companies and organizations from a range of industries are hoping to find African business partners at TICAD 7. So, If the representation of Nigeria – consisting of government officials, private sector players, and the business community – is any indication of the robustness of Nigeria-Japan cooperation, then the upbeat note on which the conference began, will certainly be maintained in the outcomes that will follow.

