Thunderstorm, rainfall to persist today – NiMet

By Chris Agabi Published Date

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has said thunderstorm and rainfall will persist in most states of the country today.

In its daily forecast yesterday, the NiMet said there would be cloudy conditions over the northern region in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over the region during the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30/32oC and 22/24oC respectively” it said.

On the central states, it said: “Cloudy conditions are expected in the morning with chances of thunderstorm over Abuja, Niger, Lokoja, Jos and Ilorin axis.”

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over the region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29/30oC and 19/24oC respectively” .

It added: “Thunderstorms/rains are expected over the Inland and moderate rains over the coastal area in the morning hours. Later in the day, there are chances of thunderstorms/rains over the region during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 28/31oC and 22/24oC respectively.”

 

 

 

