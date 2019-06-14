  1. Home
Thunder strikes at police area command in Wukari

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
Tree hit by thunder at the area command Wukari,Taraba state

Thunder struck the police area command Wukari in Taraba state during a heavy downpour Thursday night. Even though no one was hurt, a big tree in front of the command office was destroyed by the thunder.

Some police on duty at the time the thunder hit the place said the sound was very terrible and sent all of them to look for cover.

Our correspondent who visited the area command in Wukari saw how the big tree was broken into pieces.

A police officer at the command who pleaded anonymity said fortunately there was nobody or vehicle under the tree when the thunder struck.

