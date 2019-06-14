Thunder strikes at police area command in Wukari

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunder struck the police area command Wukari in Taraba state during a heavy downpour Thursday night. Even though no one was hurt, a big tree in front of the command office was destroyed by the thunder.

Some police on duty at the time the thunder hit the place said the sound was very terrible and sent all of them to look for cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent who visited the area command in Wukari saw how the big tree was broken into pieces.

A police officer at the command who pleaded anonymity said fortunately there was nobody or vehicle under the tree when the thunder struck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App