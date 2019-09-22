  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. Thunder kills 36 cattle in Ondo
ADVERTISEMENT

Thunder kills 36 cattle in Ondo

By Bola Ojuola, Akure Published Date
Some of the 36 cows killed by thunder on Saturday in Ijare, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.
Some of the 36 cows killed by thunder on Saturday in Ijare, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

A herder simply identified as Ladan at the weekend lost thirty-six cattle when a thunder struck them dead in Ijare area of Idanre, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

Ladan, who was said to be based in Kwara state, was reported to have come to Ondo state on a visit and also to graze when the sad incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Bello Garuba, who confirmed the report to our correspondent on Sunday, described the incident as sad.

He said there is nothing they can do about it because it was an act of God.

According to the chairman, it happened on Saturday and urged the owner to take heart.

Some of the 36 cows killed by thunder on Saturday in Ijare, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.
Some of the 36 cows killed by thunder on Saturday in Ijare, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

Meanwhile, a source close to the town described the incident as mysterious.

According to him, the groove located on a mountain where the incident occurred was said to be sacred and where yearly sacrifice is carried out by the traditional leadership in the town. He claimed the gods were probably angry.

The source further said that the herders have reported the case to the Monarch of the town, Oba Adebamigbe.

The state’s police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying it was an act of God.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.