Thunder kills 36 cattle in Ondo

A herder simply identified as Ladan at the weekend lost thirty-six cattle when a thunder struck them dead in Ijare area of Idanre, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.

Ladan, who was said to be based in Kwara state, was reported to have come to Ondo state on a visit and also to graze when the sad incident occurred.

The chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Bello Garuba, who confirmed the report to our correspondent on Sunday, described the incident as sad.

He said there is nothing they can do about it because it was an act of God.

According to the chairman, it happened on Saturday and urged the owner to take heart.

Meanwhile, a source close to the town described the incident as mysterious.

According to him, the groove located on a mountain where the incident occurred was said to be sacred and where yearly sacrifice is carried out by the traditional leadership in the town. He claimed the gods were probably angry.

The source further said that the herders have reported the case to the Monarch of the town, Oba Adebamigbe.

The state’s police spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying it was an act of God.

