Thumbs up to Benue and Nasarawa governors

The governors of Benue and Nasarawa states at a recent peace and security meeting agreed to increase efforts towards the proper demarcation of the boundary between the two states. This is to check the increasing crises between locals in the two states occasioned by wanton destruction of property and loss of precious lives.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and his Nasarawa counterpart, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, had in a communiqué at the meeting agreed on joint security committees at local government areas bordering the states.

I hope this meeting brings out the desired outcomes as both states have suffered untold hardships. These conflicts must be put to an end to bring life to normality in an area blessed with agricultural resources.

Abari Abdullahi, Keffi

