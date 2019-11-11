Thugs raze SDP secretariat in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship election in Kogi, suspected political thugs have razed down the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lokoja.

The secretariat situated at Paparanda Square in the heart of Lokoja, was razed down at the early hours of Monday.

Daily Trust learnt that the secretariat was earlier attacked on Sunday and in the process, windows, doors of the building as well as campaign materials were destroyed.

The state chairman of the party, Mouktar Atima, while confirming the incident, accused the ruling APC of “releasing their boys to unleash terror on our party ”

Atima said the development was a confirmation of the several threats received recently by the party’s candidate, Natasha Akpoti.

He said no amount of harassment and destruction will deter the party and its Governorship candidate from contesting and winning the Saturday election saying they remain undaunted.

He appealed to party faithfuls not to be discouraged over the recent development.

In his reaction however, the spokesman of the APC campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo debunked the allegation that its party sponsored the hoodlums that burnt down the party’s secretariat.

According to him, the party and its candidate are currently busy campaigning round the state and “has no time for irrelevant issues”

When contacted, the state police commissioner, Hakeem Busari confirmed the incident, saying investigation has commenced to unravel those behind the incident.

He vowed that perpetrators would be brought to book.

