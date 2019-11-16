Thugs are chasing PDP agents, members out of Nembe LGA – Diri

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has raised alarm that his party agents and supporters are being chased away in Nembe local government and other areas by thugs.

Diri, said shortly after casting his vote at Sampou ward 6, unit 4 in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Election in my local government is going on peacefully, as you can see, I’ve just voted, in a very orderly manner, and everything is going on peacefully, however, I have reports of pockets of electoral frauds committed by the opposition party.

“They came with thugs to hijack electoral materials denying PDP members from voting, I raised the red signal about Nembe Basambiri, and the report I have is that no PDP is allow to go into Nembe Basambiri, at Enewari in Southern Ijaw, the report I have is that some political thugs have scattered everything, at Ogbolo in Yenagoa , it’s the same situation, and other places.

“That is why I call on all security agents to be impartial, and the INEC to serve as unbiased umpire and be alive to their duties because we have received reports from several other wards and LGAs about irregularities.

“So, where INEC needs to invoke their powers, they should do so, either by not accepting cooked up results or where materials have been hijacked, we also call on security agencies to be alive to their duties and not to take side with any party, they should be professional in their conduct, let them be neutral so that the election will be credible.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App