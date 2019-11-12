Throw out anti-social media bill, ADP tells National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has called on the National Assembly to reject and throw out any bill, aimed at gagging the freedom of speech of the citizens.

ADP said it was not in the best interest of Nigerians, that the minister for information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was calling for the regulation of the social media, adding that ‘the party wont fold its arms and watch Nigeria descend into a state of totalitarian or despotism’.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye in Abuja on Tuesday, he warned that if care is not taking, some overzealous Senators will drive Nigeria into chaotic situations, in their bid to impress the President at all cost, without minding the implications of doing so, because, such move, may lead to citizens rejection and protest against anti-people’s bills, such as social media regulation.

“It is even more absurd, that a Senator, who was voted in by the people, can stand up on the floor of the Senate, to propose death by hanging for citizens, for expressing themselves, which the government sees as hate speeches. The National Assembly, as an arm of the government, must not project itself as a rubber stamp to the executive, where every bill is passed without considering the far reaching effects on the citizens,” he said.

ADP noted that, freedom of speech, includes how people express themselves on the social media, which is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In as much as we don’t want social media platforms to be regulated, we also urge our citizens to verify the kinds of information they will be putting out, to ensure that, they are not injurious, libellous or can cause threat to the life of another person,” he added.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App