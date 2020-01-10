Thrift collector docked over theft of contributors’ deposit

ADVERTISEMENT

A 37-year-old thrift collector, Sunday Ogbonna, who allegedly stole N226,000 from contributors, on Thursday appeared before an Ebute Meta chief magistrate court in Lagos State. The police arraigned Ogbonna on a six-count charge bordering on theft, false pretences and breach of the peace. He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

According to the police, Ogbonna lured Angela Sunday, Chidinma Boniface, Ojukwu Okeke, Ifeanyi Chukwu into daily contributions in Otumara Community, Ilaje, Lagos but stole the deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor, Sgt. Augustine Chukwu, told the court that Ogbonna refused to pay the four complainants their money when due.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The magistrate, Mr T. J. Agbonna, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety and adjourned the case until February 4, for substantive hearing. (NAN)

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App