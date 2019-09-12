  1. Home
Three-quarters of Kwara allocation goes to pay wages

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
Abdulrahman-abdulrazaq of Kwara State
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said that the only way the state can survive is to attract right investment has wages along takes 75 percent of statutory allocation.

This is as he disclosed that the state alone has the potential and the fertile land to produce Nigeria’s sugar need.

Speaking during a visit to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Lagos, Abdulrazaq said his administration is keying into public-private partnerships to attract investments and create jobs and wealth for the people.

According to a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye the governor said “with a monthly wage bill of about N2.2bn, which gulps at least 75% of the statutory allocation to the state government, the only viable alternative is for Kwara to attract the right investments that would rev up revenue and economic growth.

Abdulrazaq, however, said the drive would be made simple because of the state’s fertile land, peaceful environment and his focus on fixing the basic infrastructure — the yardsticks he said should attract investors.

Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the largest petrochemical plant in Africa who conducted Abdulrazaq round the facility, confirmed his interest in large-scale sugar production in Kwara state.

The Dangote Group has already acquired over 16,000 hectares out of the 50,000 hectares of land it needs for the sugar production in Patigi local government area of the state.

Abdulrazaq, responding, promised that his administration would work with the Dangote Group to make the investments a reality.

