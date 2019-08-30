Three policemen to face investigation over robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

Three police officers have been arrested over their alleged involvement in car snatching and robbery in Kubwa.

Source said six vehicles have been recovered from the suspects.

Sources within the FCT Police Command said two of the suspects were junior officers attached to the MOPOL 50 Unit while the third suspect was attached to the second police division both in Kubwa.

The command spokesperson DSP Anjuguri Manza confirmed the development, adding that the case had been handed over to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

City News gathered that one of the suspects snatched a vehicle and fled to a hotel in the area where he lodged. A police source said, unknown to him, the victim was in the facility at the time when he checked in.

The victim then informed the Divisional Police Headquarters in Kubwa where police officers were deployed to the area. The source said the man was later arrested.

The source said an AK 47 was found inside the car, which he said, belonged to the senior police officer.

“The suspect who used to operate along with other civilians accomplices while off duty, and must have handed over his gun with the unit. But he used to get another gun from the colleague who was on duty, and go for the robbery,” the source said adding that six vehicles were said to have so far been recorded from suspects and other exhibits.

