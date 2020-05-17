Three persons, nine cows die in Kogi attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons and nine cows were killed in an attack on a Fulani settlement in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State Thursday, the state’s Assistant Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Malam Ademu Abubakar, said on Saturday.

He said the incident occurred in Ofanwa-Elubi when armed youths allegedly attacked the settlement.

According to him, the attackers stormed the community, shooting sporadically, and by the time it was over, three people and nine cows were dead.

Abubakar gave the names of the victims as; Tine Idris, Fatu Idris and Abdulkareem Saleh.

He noted that many people also sustained injuries.

“This was another attack on our innocent members.

“The repeated killing of our members in the eastern senatorial district of the State is becoming unbearable.

“This time around, they launched the attack at our camp; they started shooting at them without any offence at all,” he said.

Abubakar said he reported the case to the DPO in Egume who moblised his men to the scene and evacuated the corpses.

He noted that after a similar attack in March, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ede Ayuba, visited the Fulani community and promised to apprehend the perpetrators.

He appealed to the State government to protect his members from further attacks.

The police spokesman, DSP William Ayah, confirmed the incident and casualties.

He said the commissioner of police had deployed men to the area to forestall a reprisal, while expressing the command’s readiness to bring the perpetrators to book.

