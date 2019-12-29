  1. Home
  Three lawmakers repair 303 boreholes, build secondary school in Taraba
Three lawmakers repair 303 boreholes, build secondary school in Taraba

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
FILE PHOTO.

Three legislators have repaired 303 broken down boreholes in Bali and  Gassol Federal constituency of Taraba state.

The lawmakers are Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, representing Taraba Central; Hon Mubarak Gambo, member representing Gassol and Bali federal constituency and Suleiman Abbas, member representing Gassol constituency in the state Assembly.

Speaking shortly after inspecting one of the repaired boreholes at Garin Abba in Gassol local government, Alhaji Mubarak Gambo said the three of them contributed money to repair the boreholes due to pressing needs of clean drinking water in the area.

He said as representatives of the people, they owned a duty to respond to the needs of those that elected them.

Gambo explained that communities in Gassol and Bali federal constituency are faced with acute shortage of clean drinking water following non-functioning of boreholes.

He said they had to contribute money to repair the boreholes located at different parts of the two local government areas as a solution to the shortage of water faced in the localities.

He also commended Suleiman Abbas for embarking on construction of a secondary school at Garin Abba in his constituency.

Mubarak noted that elected office holders have a moral duty to reach out to communities that elected them through various forms of intervention.

