Three kidnapped as police rescue two in Abuja

The FCT Police Command yesterday confirmed that three persons have been abducted by gunmen in a village on the outskirts of the capital city.

It however added that two victims were rescued before the kidnappers fled with the three into the forest.

A statement from the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, stated that the victims were rescued around 2245hrs of December 23 after a gun duel with the kidnappers.

“In a prompt response to a distress call, the FCT Police command on 23rd December, 2019 at about 2245hrs rescued kidnap victims at Ketti village, on the outskirts of Kabusa axis. The police operatives attached to Kabusa Division rescued two victims after engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel prompting the hoodlums to flee into the forest with three other victims. Efforts are in top gear to rescue the victims.”

“The Commissioner of Police has launched a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers.

“The command reiterates its dedication to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory during the Yuletide period and beyond.”

In case of emergency contact the command through any of these emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” the statement read.

