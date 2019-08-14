Three dead, 13 rescued, as boats collide in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons have been reported dead while 13 others were injured when two boats collided on Tuesday night at Ojo area of Lagos.

The body of two others, according to rescuers, were still missing as at the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

Our reporter learnt that two bodies were earlier fished out from the river while the third body was recovered today.

A combined team of rescuers which included officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and some local fisher men, said the incident occurred around 6pm on Tuesday but was reported ten minutes later.

The Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who spoke on the boat mishap said three passengers died and two others were declared missing when two passenger speedboats from the Irewe community collided at about 6:10pm on August 13, 2019.

He said that the two boats had a head on collision within the Ojo creek, adding that 10 passengers were in the boat coming from Ojo jetty and eight passengers in the other boat coming from the Irewe community.

“Search and rescue is ongoing with state relevant agencies and the local community who were the first responders. Thirteen people were rescued and are receiving necessary attention.

“Information was reliably gathered from the Chairman, Ojo Local Council Development Area, the Baale, Jagun of Ijanikin and Mr Nurudeen Oyefolu (an official of the local council resident in Irewe) that the boat mishap was caused by over-speeding and recklessness on the part of the operators” he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu said further investigations would be thoroughly carried out by LASEMA and other stakeholders while those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.

