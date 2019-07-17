Three arraigned over, trespass, armed robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspects were arraigned before court 16, sitting in No-Man’s Land, over alleged criminal offences of conspiracy, house trespass and armed robbery.

The suspects, Nura Idris, 20, of Bichi local government; Haruna Musa, 24, of Bachirawa quarters and one Hassan Danzomo, (now at large) were alleged to have committed the offences contrary to sections 97 and 298 of the Penal Code Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Information Report (FIR) of the police indicated that on May 29, 2019, at about 3:30am, the suspects allegedly conspired and trespassed into the house of one Mustapha Abdullahi of Dorayi Babba quarters where they carted away cash and items valued at N262,000.

The items, according to the FIR, were recharge cards valued at N110,000; two cell phones, Gionee P5 and Techno, valued N30,000; a pair of shoes valued N2,000 and sum of N120,000 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR further stated that during the course of investigation, Gionee P5 and the sum of N60,000 cash were recovered from the suspects and were used as exhibits.

When the content of the FIR was read to the suspects, they denied it, the prosecutor Sani Amos, therefore applied for another date for further mention of the case.

The presiding judge, Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Khalil Mahmud, ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to July 29, 2019 for further mention.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App