Three armed robbery suspects meet waterloo in Benue

Three armed robbery suspects on Sunday met their waterloo as an angry mob pounced on them in Gbaste community of Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Daily Trust reports that Gbatse is the community where at least 16 mass graves of murdered victims by a gang of serial killers were uncovered few days ago.

It was gathered that the trio suspects who names were given as Terkaa Jabi, alias Gajere, Terkimbir Iorbunde Ahungwaor, and Paul Mbailuior Damsa, laid siege on the major road passing through the community early hours of Sunday.

Witnesses said the trio suspects also attacked occupants of a vehicle coming from Cross River state at their illegal check point mounted near the resident of the District Head of Mbayegh, Chief Nathaniel Hoyo.

It was further learnt that the traditional head mobilised youths of the community and alerted the police as they chased the suspects who ran into the hills in the surrounding area and hid in one of the caves.

But luck was said to ran out on them, when the police in collaboration with the youths apprehended the three culprits.

However, the police efforts could not stop the angry mob who hurled stones at the suspects.

Witnesses said two of the suspects were killed in the process as the youths dragged them along the road before the police eventually took custody of the dead bodies and displayed same at the Ushongo police station.

Our correspondent reports that the mob action stemmed from the determination of the community to end the spate of crime which had given the youths of the area a bad name.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue command, Catherine Anene, confirmed an incident happened in the area but that she was yet to be briefed on the details of what actually transpired.

