Thrash Burundi, win AFCON, Buhari charges Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to play every match at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the honour of motherland.

The Super Eagles take on Burundi later today in their first match of the 2019 edition of AFCON, holding in Egypt.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, urged the Eagles to lift the flag of Nigeria high, and reinforce the reputation of the country as football powerhouse on the continent.

“I will be watching, just as millions of Nigerians would also do. You have our solid support, and we will cheer you to victory,” Buhari said.

He noted that football was a strong unifying force for Nigerians, urging the Super Eagles to provide a soothing balm to the many challenges facing the country.

“Nigerians are known for their unconquerable spirit. Show this in the group stages, and even beyond. Nothing but lifting of the diadem is good enough for our country,” he stated.

He also enjoined the Super Eagles to be mindful of fair play, and sportsmanlike conduct, as they strive to return home with the AFCON trophy.

